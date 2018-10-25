James Harden injury update: Rockets star dealing with hamstring tightness

Harden left the game Wednesday against the Jazz in the fourth quarter with the injury.

James Harden is dealing with hamstring tightness.

The 29-year-old star left the Rockets’ matchup Wednesday against the Jazz in the fourth quarter with the injury. He finished the contest with 29 points, seven assists and seven turnovers.

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said Harden began to feel the injury early on in the 100-89 loss. He then re-aggravated his hamstring on a drive to the basket before being removed.

D’Antoni said Harden would be re-evaluated Thursday.

Mike D’Antoni gives an update on James Harden, says it was tightness in his hamstring and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Unclear on the severity. pic.twitter.com/uyLuGf7YiT — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) October 25, 2018

Harden, a six-time All-Star, has scored 29 points or more in each of the Rockets’ last three games. He averaged 28.3 points and 9.7 assists during his MVP year in 2017-18.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tallied 38 points and dished out seven assists in his team’s victory over Houston. The loss dropped the Rockets to 1-3 this season.