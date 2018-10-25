Rockets wing Gerald Green defends Chris Paul, says he’s ‘an awesome teammate’

Paul has received criticism from some of his former teammates after the Rockets were involved in a scuffle with the Lakers last weekend.

Rockets wing Gerald Green enjoys playing with Chris Paul.

The All-Star point guard was criticized by some of his former teammates after the Rockets were involved in a scuffle with the Lakers last weekend. But, Green, who is in his second season with Houston, praised Paul on Wednesday.

“Chris (Paul) is an awesome teammate,” Green said (via Houston station SportsTalk790). “I’ve had a lot of bad teammates before, because I (have) bounced around, and Chris is probably one of my best teammates that I’ve ever had on a team.”

Paul was suspended two games after he was involved in an altercation with Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, who later called Paul a “horrible teammate.” Former NBA forward Glen Davis, who shared the court with both players during his career, agreed with Rondo.

Green, however, does not believe their assessment is accurate.

“He’s been nothing but great for us, that’s me being real,” Green said. “I’m saying that because it’s real. I’m going to have his back forever, on and off the court.”

The Rockets entered their game against the Jazz on Wednesday with a 1-2 record.