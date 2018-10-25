Ben Simmons injury update: 76ers star will return against Bucks

The 22-year-old star missed the 76ers game against the Pistons on Tuesday with back tightness.

Ben Simmons will return to the floor Wednesday.

The 22-year-old star is set to play in the 76ers road matchup with the Bucks. Simmons missed Philadelphia’s 133-132 loss to the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday with lower back tightness.

Simmons originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 116-115 win over the Magic last weekend. He scored four points and dished out four assists before leaving the game.

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18.

Simmons was held out of just one game last season after he missed all of 2016-17 with a foot injury.