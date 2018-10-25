Paul, James’ close friend, also told ESPN he had “nothing but respect” for Boeheim.

There does not appear to be an issue between Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul.

Paul also represents former Syracuse commit Darius Bazley, who announced in March he was skipping college and eventually signed an endorsement deal with New Balance earlier this week.

Boeheim discussed Bazley’s deal at ACC media day Wednesday.

“LeBron did a nice job helping his client,” Boeheim said (via Stadium). “It is LeBron’s client, right?”

James and Paul are close friends but the Lakers star does not represent Bazley. James quickly responded to Boeheim’s comments on Twitter.

“OH THEY BIG MAD!!!!!” James wrote.

OH THEY BIG MAD!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DP2bGAeWq8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 24, 2018

Boeheim replied to James, writing he was happy for Bazley and wished him the best.

Not me! I’m happy for him! I wish him the best. — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) October 24, 2018

Paul said he received an “apology” call from Boeheim later Wednesday during an interview with ESPN.

Agent Rich Paul tells us he got an apology phone call from Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim this morning – we discuss that, why NBA prospect Darius Bazley is skipping college, and what Rich’s concern level is over the Lakers as he drops in on #TheJump. pic.twitter.com/Mzij7sFISe — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 24, 2018

Paul also told ESPN he had “nothing but respect” for Boeheim.

As I just explained on @SportsCenter, Coach Boeheim & Rich Paul had a productive call this afternoon after Boeheim’s joke about LeBron/Bazley at ACC Media day. Paul told me he has “nothing but respect” for Boeheim and accepted his explanation. JB “thinks the world” of LeBron/Rich — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 24, 2018

Bazley, who was rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports, was originally planning to play in the G-League this season. But he will instead work out and prepare for the NBA draft.