Ben Simmons injury update: 76ers star reportedly hoping to return vs. Bucks

The 22-year-old star missed the 76ers game against the Pistons on Tuesday with back tightness.

Ben Simmons appears set to return to the floor Wednesday.

The 22-year-old star is hoping to play in the 76ers road matchup with the Bucks, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Simmons missed Philadelphia’s 133-132 loss to the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday with lower back tightness.

Simmons originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 116-115 win over the Magic last weekend. He scored four points and dished out four assists before leaving the game.

“It was clear that something was going on,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said after that victory (via ESPN). “Despite that, I thought he was OK on the floor, and I just took him out and was informed that he wouldn’t be coming back.”

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18.

Simmons was held out of just one game last season after he missed all of 2016-17 with a foot injury.