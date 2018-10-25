Wizards F Markieff Morris fined $15K for grabbing Seth Curry’s shorts

Markieff Morris was on the bench when he grabbed a hold of Seth Curry’s shorts.

Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Morris was caught on film grabbing Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry’s shorts in the closing seconds of Monday’s victory.

Morris was not in the game but on the bench for the Wizards on the play in question.

Markieff Morris grabbibg Seth Curry’s shorts from the bench pic.twitter.com/CRwsFxm7IG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 23, 2018

Curry did not get a chance to make a play on the ball as he was away from the action in the corner in front of Washington’s bench.

Washington won the game 125-124 in overtime as Portland’s shot in the closing seconds would not go in.

Morris is not worried about the fine.

“it’s all good.. At least we got the win! #Foe,” he wrote on Twitter.