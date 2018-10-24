Griffin caught fire to lead the Pistons past the 76ers in an early-season classic.

The Pistons remained undefeated Tuesday after winning an overtime thriller against the 76ers.

Deadlocked at 120 after regulation, Detroit outscored the young 76ers 13-12 in overtime to improve to 3-0 this season. Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 50 points and 14 rebounds while hitting 20 of 35 from the field including the game-winner.

Reggie Jackson added 23 points for the Pistons, and Ish Smith came off the bench to score 21 points. Center Andre Drummond did the dirty work, scoring 14 points with 16 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and J.J. Redick scored 30 points with six assists and six rebounds, but the 76ers went cold over the final 17 minutes. Embiid became the first 76ers player with three consecutive games scoring 30 points and adding 10 rebounds since Charles Barkley in 1990-91.

The 76ers entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, but the Pistons roared back with 76ers star Ben Simmons out with an injury.

Both teams hope to contend in the wide-open Eastern Conference this season, but they will both need to shore some things up on defense as the season matures.

Stud of the Night

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis scored 34 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks in a 116-109 win over the Clippers. Davis has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but he should be an MVP candidate if he can remain on the court.

Dud of the Night:

Clippers guard Avery Bradley and center Marcin Gortat combined to score just two points in a loss to the Pelicans. The two starters shot a combined 1 for 11 from the field.

Highlight:

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III throws down a slam:

Marvin Bagley III runs the floor to throw it down! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/ag4ViVowj9 — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2018

What’s Next

Lakers (0-3) at Suns (1-2) 9 p.m. ET — Both teams had high hopes entering the season but have struggled out of the gates. LeBron James and his new young cast in Los Angeles have scored points but haven’t been able to stop anyone. The Suns have the pieces to contend, but they still haven’t developed into an elite team. This could be a good confidence-building game for whichever team pulls off a victory.