Ben Simmons won’t be on the floor Tuesday.

The 22-year-old star will miss the 76ers game against the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena with lower back tightness. He did not practice Monday and skipped shootaround before the matchup in Detroit.

Simmons originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 116-115 win over the Magic last weekend. He scored four points and dished out four assists before leaving the game.

“It was clear that something was going on,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said after that victory (via ESPN). “Despite that, I thought he was OK on the floor, and I just took him out and was informed that he wouldn’t be coming back.”

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18.

Simmons was held out of just one game last season after he missed all of 2016-17 with a foot injury.