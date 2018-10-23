Will Barton injury update: Nuggets guard undergoes surgery

Barton was diagnosed with a right hip and core strain suffered in Saturday’s win over the Suns.

Will Barton is on the road to recovery.

The Nuggets on Tuesday announced the veteran guard underwent successful surgery in Philadelphia to repair his right hip and core muscle injuries, adding that his status will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

A possible timetable for his return remains unknown.

Barton sustained the injuries in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over the Suns and had to be carted off the court. He underwent tests Sunday and further evaluation confirmed the severity of the injuries Monday.

Barton, 27, signed a four-year deal to remain in Denver this offseason. He has averaged 13-plus points per game in each of his last four seasons and is averaging 16.5 points so far this season.

The undefeated Nuggets (3-0) are next slated to host the Kings (1-2) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.