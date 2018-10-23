Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with Golden State in the offseason.

DeMarcus Cousins is set to take another step towards returning to the court.

The Warriors announced Monday that the 28-year-old center is making “good progress” in his rehab from a torn Achilles and will soon begin participating in “controlled aspects of team practices.” But, he will be held out of scrimmages.

DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/O1ya7nzVWK — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 23, 2018

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, suffered the injury in late January and missed the rest of the 2017-18 season. He averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games for the Pelicans.

Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with Golden State in the offseason. He told reporters in late September his “drive has only increased” since he last suited up for a game.

“I think you guys will see a new DeMarcus on the floor,” Cousins said. “I can’t wait to get to that point just to show all the work I have put in, into this injury. I think you’ll see it when the product is on the floor.”

The Warriors entered their matchup with the Suns on Monday with a 2-1 record.