Rose has averaged 16 points and five assists through the Timberwolves’ first three games this season.

Tom Thibodeau has high expectations for Derrick Rose this season.

The 30-year-old guard, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, has averaged 16 points and five assists through the Timberwolves’ first three games in 2018-19.

Thibodeau, Minnesota’s coach and president of basketball operations, told the Pioneer Press he hasn’t been surprised by Rose’s strong start.

“As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be one of the best players in the league,” Thibodeau said.

Rose won the 2010-11 MVP and is a three-time All-Star. But, he has bounced around the league and been a role player the last few seasons. He said earlier this week he feels “comfortable” coming off the bench in his second season with Minnesota.

“Our job is to come in and play with a lot of energy,” Rose said (via The Star Tribune). “My job coming in is whenever I get it, attack and look for open guys. Make sure that intensity is there. I think this is most shooters I’ve ever played with on a second unit. Everybody’s a shooter, and I’ve got the whole lane to figure things out and take my time.”

The Timberwolves enter play Monday against the Pacers with a 1-2 record.