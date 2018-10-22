Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul were suspended for the fight that broke out late in the Lakers’ home opener.

The NBA has spoken.

The league handed down suspensions without pay for three players involved in a fight that broke out late in the Lakers’ home opener Saturday. Los Angeles players Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Houston’s Chris Paul were all tagged with multi-game suspensions.

Ingram will be out for four games, Rondo for three and Paul will sit out two.

“Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden,” the league’s statement read. “Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.”

The league was facing a quick turnaround regarding the players’ punishment, as the Rockets are slated to face the Clippers on Sunday. Paul will sit out that contest and miss Wednesday’s matchup with the Jazz.

Ingram and Rondo will begin serving their suspensions Monday when the Lakers host the Spurs.