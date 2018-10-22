Nuggets wing Will Barton reportedly suffers groin strain, timetable for return uncertain

Nuggets wing Will Barton could be facing a lengthy absence with a groin injury.

Nuggets wing Will Barton suffered a strained groin Saturday night, and his timetable for return is uncertain, according to The Athletic.

Barton, 27, underwent tests Sunday after sustaining the injury against the Suns when he was carted off the court.

Despite spending most of his career as a key bench contributor, Barton has averaged 13-plus points in each of his last four seasons. He’s averaging 16.5 points so far in 2018-19.

With Barton set to miss time, Gary Harris could log even more minutes with Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig likely to get a chance to earn time.