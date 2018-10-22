Westbrook missed the first two games of the season as he was recovering from an offseason knee procedure.

Russell Westbrook is returning to the court.

The 29-year-old Thunder star will make his season debut Sunday against the Kings, the team announced before tip-off. Westbrook missed the first two games, as he was recovering from an offseason knee procedure.

Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, averaged 25.4 points and 10.3 assists in 80 games last season.

The Thunder lost both of its games without its point guard. Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder has averaged 14.5 points, but shot just 26.5 percent from the field in Westbrook’s place.

The Thunder and Kings will tip-off their matchup Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.