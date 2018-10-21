WATCH: Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul exchange punches in Lakers’ home opener

Chris Paul reportedly was saying Rajon Rondo spit on him in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Things got heated at the Staples Center on Saturday in the Lakers’ home opener as punches were thrown in the fourth quarter of a matchup between Los Angeles and the Rockets.

Rockets guard Chris Paul exchanged blows with Rajon Rondo after several things went down.

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

First, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden and got into a confrontation with an official after two technical fouls were called.

Ingram was called for a foul on Harden’s drive. He then got two technical fouls. Paul ejected. Rondo ejected. NBA will weigh in tomorrow. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 21, 2018

Paul and then Rondo got into each other’s faces after Paul put his fingers directly into the Lakers guard’s face, and then punches were thrown.

Ingram came into the fight from behind and started throwing shots as well.

Paul and Rondo were ejected immediately. Ingram was tossed soon after.