Rapper, Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar speaks to Lakers before home opener

Lamar visited the team as part of their “Genius Series,” and provided the team with some extra motivation.

The Lakers are taking some wise words into their home opener Saturday.

Rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar visited the Los Angeles squad just one day removed from their season-opening loss in Portland. The team gathered in their film room and listened to Lamar talk about sacrifice, preparation and releasing negativity.

Guard Josh Hart drew a lot of similarities from the 12-time Grammy winner.

“It’s funny ’cause sometimes you don’t talk to other people that are at the top of their craft, and when you talk to them, you see the parallels,” Hart said, via ESPN. “When he gets ready for a show, he lets all the negativity out. He doesn’t party. He doesn’t do certain things before shows because he wants to be dialed (in), he wants to be focused for him to get his message across in that show and people who pay money to see him.”

Lamar was originally scheduled to see the Lakers last year, but a scheduling conflict delayed it until Friday.

Last season, the organization invited a number of speakers, including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Olympic and world champion sprinter Allyson Felix, among others.

Each speaker has shared their own journey to success, weaving in motivating messages and tips that even those at the top of their game can use.

“I’m just blessed and honored I can be in the same room as some of the greats in their respective fields,” LeBron James said recently. “That’s (comedian Dave) Chappelle and (rappers Jay-Z) and Drake. I had an opportunity to speak with Barack Obama and I was in the Oval Office. I was on stage with him before.

“I look at myself sometimes and I say I’m just a kid from Akron and I’m able to be around people who will be known forever even after their years of existence. It’s just a cool thing.”

Los Angeles will be looking for its first win when it hosts Houston. It will be James’ Staples Center debut. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.