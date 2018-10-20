Butler requested to be traded from the Timberwolves before the start of the season.

Timberwolves fans have not forgiven Jimmy Butler for requesting a trade.

In Minnesota’s home opener at the Target Center, T-Wolves fans booed Butler incessantly in pre-game introductions.

Jimmy Butler met with boos in Minnesota during intro pic.twitter.com/n2m9y44H1V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2018

Butler requested the Timberwolves to trade him before the start of the season and the team has reportedly been trying to move him.

No deal has been made as of yet, and Butler remains in Minnesota.

The 29-year-old turned down a four-year extension worth around $100 million prior to the season starting. He has one year remaining on the five-year, $92 million deal he signed with the Bulls before Chicago traded Butler to Minnesota last offseason.

Butler’s team has reportedly said they prefer the All-Star forward to be dealt to the Heat, but Miami president Pat Riley told players this week he was pulling a plug on any attempt to acquire Butler.