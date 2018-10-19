76ers’ Markelle Fultz on making first NBA 3-pointer: ‘It felt good’

When asked if making a 3-pointer was a relief, Fultz said: “A little bit.”

76ers guard Markelle Fultz made his first career 3-pointer Thursday during the team’s 127-108 victory over the Bulls as he works to regain his shot.

Fultz said before the start of the season that he worked hard during the summer to improve his jumper after struggling during his rookie season, and he was pleased with the result Thursday.

When asked if making a 3-pointer was a relief, Fultz said: “A little bit.”

“I worked hard this summer. I shot 3s. I shot midrange. I worked on my game, so I was comfortable shooting it,” he added (per ESPN). “I believed in it, and I thought it was going in, which it did. So it felt good.”

The 20-year-old guard finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting and acknowledged after the game there are still areas in which he needs to improve.

“Tonight I didn’t make a lot of them, but I’m going to keep shooting,” Fultz said. “If I see an open shot, I’m going to go shoot it. That’s what I work for. Tonight it didn’t fall, but eventually it will. I am going to keep working. And if I see my teammates — you know I’ve got great teammates — I’m going to find them.”

Fultz was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and averaged 7.1 points per game last season, but he attempted a single 3-pointer in 14 regular-season appearances and none in the playoffs. He fell out of Philadelphia’s playoff rotation, totaling 23 minutes in three postseason games.

The 76ers will host the Magic on Saturday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.