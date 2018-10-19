James’ debut with the Lakers sparked a busy night on social media.

After months of anticipation, LeBron James finally made his debut with the Lakers. And the Twitterverse responded with an avalanche of commentary, memes and more to mark the occasion.

Here is a sampling of takes from Twitter on LeBron’s big night.

Lebron James looks like a Superhero in this Lakers Uniform , I just Hope his new Teammates aren’t as dumb as JR Smith — Sound☁️DLeague_Vet (@DLeague_Vet) October 19, 2018

How one jersey can make you love a man you used to despise @KingJames @Lakers #LABron — Theo Kofinas (@TheoKofinas) October 19, 2018

Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!! Like I told y’all: A SHOW! @KingJames first 2 baskets…..tomahawk slams. Crowd in Portland going crazy. This is what I was talking about. Yeah! Yeah! Let’s go NBA Season!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 19, 2018

I never considered myself as a @KingJames fan but when he said this to his teammates: Anytime ya’ll fall, stay down. Your brother will come pick you up. That’s a real one. — Winston 🤫 (@winstaunt) October 19, 2018