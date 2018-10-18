According to analyst Charles Barkley, it won’t be the Rockets or LeBron James’ Lakers who will overthrow Golden State.

Though the Warriors are huge favorites to win the NBA title for a third consecutive season, there are several teams with talented rosters capable of overthrowing the champs. But according to analyst Charles Barkley, it won’t be the Rockets or LeBron James’ Lakers who will overthrow Golden State.

“On paper, (the Celtics) have more talent than the Golden State Warriors,” Barkley said on TNT. “I think realistically the only team that can beat (the Warriors) is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are loaded. Now they gotta make it work.”

Both the Celtics and Warriors opened their seasons with wins Tuesday as Boston ran away from the 76ers and Golden State beat the Thunder behind 32 Stephen Curry points.

Aside from Boston, Barkley said “hurricanes, tornadoes, snowstorms, man-made stuff. Something man-made. Chernobyl … typhoons” also have a shot to slow down the Dubs.

Charles Barkley with the only correct answer to that question #Warriors pic.twitter.com/eyumc36hF7 — Will Applebee (@NOTSCWill) October 17, 2018

For something more predictable, the Celtics and Warriors meet for the first time this season Jan. 26 in Boston. Let’s hope the typhoons hold off.