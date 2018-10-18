Bulls F Jabari Parker will not start in season opener against 76ers

Parker said not starting would be a “huge adjustment” for him after he was asked to play with Chicago’s second unit late in the preseason.

Jabari Parker won’t be in the Bulls’ starting lineup to open the season.

Chicago inked the 23-year-old forward to a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason. But, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told the Chicago Tribune that Parker will come off the bench Thursday when his team faces the 76ers.

Fred Hoiberg confirms that Jabari Parker will come off bench vs. 76ers. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 17, 2018

Parker said not starting would be a “huge adjustment” for him after he was asked to play with Chicago’s second unit late in the preseason.

The Bucks originally selected Parker out of Duke with the second pick in the 2014 draft. But, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Parker missed most of last season after he suffered his second torn ACL in February 2017. He returned for 31 games and averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Parker is a career 35.2 percent 3-point shooter.