NBA free agency news: Jamal Crawford signs 1-year deal with Suns

The Suns have added a guard.

Phoenix has signed veteran Jamal Crawford, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is for one-year and worth the veteran’s minimum of $2.4 million, according to a report from The Athletic.

Crawford averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 assists per game in 2017-18, his lone season with the Timberwolves. He opted out of his contract with Minnesota in early May.

Crawford, an 18-year veteran, has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award three times in his career. His best season came in 2007-08 when he averaged 20.6 points and five assists for the Knicks.

The Suns reportedly have been looking to acquire a guard since they sent Brandon Knight, along with Marquese Chriss, to the Rockets in early September in exchange for Ryan Anderson and De’Anthony Melton.

Phoenix will open the regular season Wednesday against the Mavericks.