JR Smith may not be on the floor in the Cavaliers’ season opener.

The 33-year-old guard underwent an MRI on his injured right elbow earlier this week, the team announced Tuesday. Smith was diagnosed with elbow soreness and is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Raptors.

Smith also dealt with hip soreness in the preseason and his role with the team could reportedly be reduced in 2018-19.

The 14-year veteran has been with the Cavaliers since January 2015. He averaged 8.3 points and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range last season.

Smith has two more seasons and $30.4 million remaining on the four-year, $57 million extension he signed in October 2016.