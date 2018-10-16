The two-time defending champion Warriors’ projected win total over/under, according to the BetOnline.com, is 63.5.
The 2018-19 NBA season tips off Tuesday, and BetOnline.AG sportsbook on Monday released updated numbers on several topics.
The two-time defending champion Warriors’ projected win total over/under, according to the update, is 63.5. The Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference with a win total over/under at 58.5. The Celtics are 6/1 to win the NBA title.
BetOnline.com sees LeBron James’ Lakers over/under win total at 48.5.
2018-19 NBA win totals, championship odds and division-winner odds
2018-19 Win Totals Over/Under
|Team
|O/U
|Atlanta Hawks
|23.5
|Boston Celtics
|58.5
|Brooklyn Nets
|31.5
|Charlotte Hornets
|35.5
|Chicago Bulls
|29.5
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|30.5
|Dallas Mavericks
|34.5
|Denver Nuggets
|47.5
|Detroit Pistons
|38.5
|Golden State Warriors
|63.5
|Houston Rockets
|55.5
|Indiana Pacers
|47.5
|Los Angeles Clippers
|36.5
|Los Angeles Lakers
|48.5
|Memphis Grizzlies
|34.5
|Miami Heat
|42.5
|Milwaukee Bucks
|47.5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|41.5
|New Orleans Pelicans
|45.5
|New York Knicks
|28.5
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|48.5
|Orlando Magic
|30.5
|Philadelphia 76ers
|53.5
|Phoenix Suns
|29.5
|Portland Trail Blazers
|42.5
|Sacramento Kings
|25.5
|San Antonio Spurs
|43.5
|Toronto Raptors
|55.5
|Utah Jazz
|49.5
|Washington Wizards
|45.5
NBA Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Golden State Warriors
|-200
|Boston Celtics
|6/1
|Houston Rockets
|9/1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|12/1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|12/1
|Toronto Raptors
|22/1
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|40/1
|Milwaukee Bucks
|75/1
|San Antonio Spurs
|75/1
|Utah Jazz
|75/1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|100/1
|Indiana Pacers
|125/1
|Portland Trail Blazers
|125/1
|Washington Wizards
|150/1
|Denver Nuggets
|200/1
|New York Knicks
|200/1
|Chicago Bulls
|250/1
|Dallas Mavericks
|250/1
|Memphis Grizzlies
|250/1
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|250/1
|Detroit Pistons
|300/1
|Miami Heat
|300/1
|Charlotte Hornets
|400/1
|Los Angeles Clippers
|400/1
|Atlanta Hawks
|500/1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|500/1
|Orlando Magic
|500/1
|Phoenix Suns
|500/1
|Brooklyn Nets
|1000/1
|Sacramento Kings
|1000/1
Division Odds
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Team
|Odds
|Boston Celtics
|-140
|Toronto Raptors
|+275
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+325
|Brooklyn Nets
|66/1
|New York Knicks
|66/1
Central
|Team
|Odds
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+105
|Indiana Pacers
|+125
|Detroit Pistons
|6/1
|Chicago Bulls
|25/1
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|25/1
Southeast
|Team
|Odds
|Washington Wizards
|-150
|Miami Heat
|2/1
|Charlotte Hornets
|12/1
|Orlando Magic
|14/1
|Atlanta Hawks
|50/1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Northwest
|Team
|Odds
|Utah Jazz
|2/1
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+225
|Denver Nuggets
|4/1
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+550
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8/1
Pacific
|Team
|Odds
|Golden State Warriors
|-1500
|Los Angeles Lakers
|8/1
|Los Angeles Clippers
|33/1
|Phoenix Suns
|100/1
|Sacramento Kings
|100/1
Southwest
|Team
|Odds
|Houston Rockets
|-450
|San Antonio Spurs
|7/1
|New Orleans Pelicans
|8/1
|Memphis Grizzlies
|40/1
|Dallas Mavericks
|50/1