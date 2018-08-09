Lebron James shares first shots of himself in Lakers uniform

Lebron James is joining the LA Lakers next season, and we now have the photographic evidence to prove it.

The NBA superstar thrilled fans with a couple of Instagram posts shared on Wednesday evening.

James looked to be taking part in his first photoshoot as a Laker for the NBA 2K video game, and seemed to be enjoying himself judging by the captions he added to his posts.

LeBron could also be seen wearing Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes.

.@KingJames wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro PE at 2K shoot pic.twitter.com/Cwdfy6YpYg — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 9, 2018

Kobe, one of the most legendary Lakers of all time, has welcomed James’ move to his former home.

“Dude, you are part of the family now. So anything you need on my end, I got you. Whatever the case may be, I am here for you,” he said.