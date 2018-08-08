Lebron James takes center stage in NBA 2K19’s ‘Take the Crown’ gameplay trailer

The official gameplay trailer for NBA 2K19 has dropped, with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James taking center stage as the cover athlete for the game’s 20th Anniversary Edition.

Dubbed as the ‘Take the Crown’ trailer, the video, with an accompanying soundtrack by rapper Jay Rock, highlights the changing landscape in the NBA with James taking his talents to Los Angeles.

James left the Cleveland Cavaliers following a 4-0 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In his second stint with Cleveland, the four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion led the Cavs to the championship in the 2016 Finals, alongside continuing a streak of eight-straight Finals appearances.

Also featured in the trailer is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who is the cover athlete for the game’s standard edition and is looking to take up the mantle of the best player of the Eastern Conference following James’ departure.

READ MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘NBA 2K19’s Standard Edition Cover Athlete

Some of the league’s other stars also grace the trailer, including Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets, who was also the cover athlete for NBA Live 18, among others.

NBA youngbloods such as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, rookie Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, who is also the cover athlete of the game’s Australian Edition, can also be seen.

NBA 2K19 will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 11, but customers who pre-order the game will get it earlier on September 7. A prelude demo will also be available on August 31 for the PS4 and Xbox One.

(Images courtesy of NBA 2K)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.