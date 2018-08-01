Bigger than basketball: LeBron’s ‘I Promise’ school in the eyes of a super fan

LeBron James has been in the news not only for his transfer in the Los Angeles Lakers but also because of the iPromise School that he opened in Ohio. One Filipino super fan opened up to FOX Sports PH about one of the NBA’s greatest players of his time.

Rafael Antonio Blanco has been a LeBron James fan since he started playing in the NBA. He finds the basketball player from Ohio amazing each time he steps into the hard court. From then on, he followed LeBron’s journey from one team to another. Despite mixed reviews about LeBron’s transfer to yet another frnachise, Blanco couldn’t care less about what the bashers say about his idol.

“LeBron James is more than an athlete to me. Other players think of or aims to own an NBA team but LeBron is different. Instead, he went back to Akron and put up a public school,” he shared.

True enough, LeBron James may be a subject of a lot of hate due to skipping from one team to another and yet, it was not in his intentions to take over any of the teams he has played for. His name has been making waves in social media and in the news recently as he presented the iPromise School to the world — a product of his hard work in basketball, which aims to send kids to school for free.

“Not everyone in the NBA would do something that LeBron did. Si LeBron kasi, nang galing sa hirap. Lumaki sya na wala yung Papa nya tapos yung Mama nya lang yung nagtaguyod sa kanya. It’s a kind of story that most of us could relate to, he really worked his way to get to where he is now.”

Rafael may have not met LeBron James in all of the instances that the player has visited Manila but that did not make him less of a fan of the player they refer to as “The King.”

“He knows the feeling na walang-wala. With iPromise School, children of Akron, Ohio will have the opportunity to reach their dreams.”

@ipromiseschool #JustAKidFromAkron #MoreThanAnAthlete A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

“Ginamit talaga nya yung basketball para makabangon. By putting up the iPromise school, makikita mo kung gaano nya kamahal yung Mama nya pati na rin kung saan sya nag mula which is Akron, Ohio nga.”

For Rafael, LeBron James putting up the iPromise School only shows how passionate he is to help, particularly in education because LeBron himself was not fortunate to finish his studies.

@ipromiseschool 🙏🏾 #WeAreFamily #MoreThanAnAthlete A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

To this day, LeBron James receives a lot of hate from pundits, but he ahs also earned the respect of many with his efforts to put up a school for the children in his hometown. For fans of LeBron James like Rafael, the selfless act only inspires him all the more to help other people in his own little way . LeBron is not just a supreme athlete, he is also bigger than basketball.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.