NBA: Players who struggled despite starring in the Summer League

For NBA scouts and GMs, the Summer League is a chance for them to get a glimpse on draft prospects as they’re all gathered and stacked against each other.

During mid-July, NBA fans would turn their attention to the annual showcase as they bring it to cities like Orlando, Utah, and Las Vegas.

The Summer League has become a stage for some of the most promising NBA talent. However, it is not a be-all indicator success in the NBA, as some of these standouts would either sustain their momentum or would flame out one way or another.

FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of the Summer League standouts in recent memory that didn’t have much success in the big league.

Randy Foye

Drafted seventh overall, the former Villanova stalwart was traded for the highly-touted Brandon Roy, shipping him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His counterparts in the Summer League had a hard time keeping him off the shaded area as he would drive relentlessly drawing contact and would hit the occasional outside shot. His exemplary performance would earn him an MVP citation as he posted 24.8 points per game on 53-percent shooting. However, despite his early success, that didn’t translate well in the big league as he would bounce around multiple teams.

He last played in the NBA during the 2017 season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Jerryd Bayless

Former Arizona cager Jerryd Bayless burst into the scene as one of the summer league’s most electrifying scorers after being drafted 11th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. At a young age of 19, Bayless had all the potential in the world with him after posting norms of 29.8 points and 4.8 assists per game en route to him winning the Summer League MVP. But fast forward to today, Bayless has not lived up to the hype.

At least he’s made a living as a journeyman. He is currently with the Philadelphia Sixers.

Josh Selby

From being drafted 49th overall in 2011 and being assigned immediately to the D-League, Josh Selby made sure to make the most out of his second opportunity by balling out in the 2012 Summer League. The spitfire guard out of Kansas led all scorers, notching 27.5 points per game through his torrid shooting from deep. He was named co-MVP along with Portland guard Damian Lillard at the time, but it didn’t garner more opportunities for him unfortunately.

Since then, he’s had overseas stints in China, Croatia, Israel, and Turkey.

Glen Rice Jr.

Before becoming the enigmatic reinforcement that most PBA fans know him today, Glen Rice Jr.’s NBA career was off to a promising start after showing out in the D-League prior to him being drafted in the summer of 2014. In the Las Vegas Summer League, the former Georgia Tech standout chipped in 25 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, earning for himself the Summer League MVP nod. But despite oozing with potential, Rice would always find himself in trouble, starting from an unfortunate gun and drug incident in 2015 where he got shot in the leg.

Since then, his much-maligned reputation had him changing from one zip code to another, having stints in the D-League, PBA, Israel, and Puerto Rico.

Tyler Ulis

Despite the height disadvantage, the crafty point guard from Kentucky has showed off his quickness and basketball IQ really well in the 2016 Summer League. With averages of 14.5 points and 6.3 assists per game and by towing the Phoenix Suns all the way to the semis, the diminutive guard has earned for himself a spot in the NBA Summer League All-Second Team. But despite having decent rookie and sophomore seasons in Phoenix, he is now waived from the young, up-and-coming roster.

