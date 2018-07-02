Why LeBron to the Lakers makes a lot of sense

It’s official: The King is Hollywood-bound.

There were no TV specials, Sports Illustrated-written letters, and big stage announcements – it was all summed up with a tweet sent out by Klutch Sports:

The decision to move to the City of Angels has undoubtedly brought social media into a frenzy while causing a seismic shift in the league’s landscape.

While this move looks more of a lifestyle move rather than a basketball one, perhaps James is aware about his mortality as a pro athlete, all evidenced by him signing a long term pact and setting his family and business up in LA.

What it means for the NBA

As if the parity between the East and West weren’t imbalanced already, the Eastern Conference looks a whole lot weaker on paper.

With the Cavaliers out of the picture, the Celtics and the Sixers look to rule over the East for the foreseeable future and they can go on and build for their future with much less urgency now. On the other hand, the Raptors couldn’t be any happier with the King’s departure. With their current core, they would figure to be also one of the East’s top contenders.

It would be wise for the Cavaliers to try and salvage value from championship holdovers in Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and JR Smith as they look to rebuild their roster starting from their prized rookie in Collin Sexton. But with the roster that remains, at best they would probably only secure a seventh or eighth spot in the depleted East.

On the other hand, James’ arrival on the Western Conference doesn’t really challenge the notion that Golden State is primed to win its third title in a row. However, the West got a whole lot more interesting especially with the transactions that have occurred on the first few days of free agency.

While the Rockets retained Chris Paul by signing him to a four-year $160-M max contract, they lost their 3-and-D guy in Trevor Ariza to the young Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, which hurts their chances a bit. Meanwhile, the Spurs don’t have any much leverage left for having to deal with their disgruntled star in Kawhi Leonard as the Lakers faithful are now clamoring for him to team up with the King in LA. And Paul George nixed the idea of a homecoming after he decided to settle some “unfinished business” with Westbrook and Co. in Oklahoma City.

Another thing to look out for is which veterans are willing to take pay cuts to join James in LA. Long time nemesis Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee have already pledged their allegiance to the King by agreeing to don the purple and gold.

What it means to LeBron’s legacy

But more than anything, this move for LeBron provides another challenge for his already-illustrious career. Many would’ve been okay with it if he decided to ride off the sunset in his home at Northeast Ohio, but it’s apparent that finding ways to boost his narrative and being in championship mode would further cement his legacy as one of the league’s greatest players.

This isn’t his team anymore as this Lakers team was passed on from generation to generation – from West, to Kareem, to Magic, to Shaq, and to Kobe. He won’t be able to get his way all the time compared to his time in Cleveland, but maybe he’s okay with it. Otherwise, he would’ve stayed.

The Staples Center has 16 championship banners and delivering another title for one of the league’s marquee franchises carries a whole lot of weight on LeBron’s broad shoulders. And if he does, how many players can say that they won a title in every stop of their career?

Only James would be able to say that, but it all remains to be seen.

