Balls to bars: 7 musically-inclined NBA stars

It’s not unusual to do things outside of your work once in a while, especially for these pro athletes given the long grind of an NBA season.

But more than anything, these NBA cagers have shown us that they’re more than just athletes.

Today, we look at some NBA stars who have shown their wares in the music scene:

Damian Lillard

Besides playing point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has been tapping his alter ego as a rapper with the moniker, “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” for quite some time now. With albums like “The Letter O” and “Confirmed”, Lillard has shown to be capable of dropping bars for the fans’ delight.

Iman Shumpert

Seven-year journeyman Iman Shumpert is no stranger to mainstream music and TV given her ties to Teyana Taylor, who is a known recording artist and model. He has released the “Knicks Anthem” back in 2012 and “Dear Kendrick” as a response to renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar’s verse in the song Control with Big Sean and Jay Electronica. The 2016 NBA Champion is currently with the Sacramento Kings.

Allen Iverson

While being remembered as one of the league’s greatest small guys who have played the game, ‘The Answer’ had a short-lived musical career. He released controversial debut single entitled “40 Bars” which have included NSFW lyrics that may have irked then-NBA commissioner David Stern. He was also part of an album in 2010 entitled “Misunderstood”, which featured the star in four songs. It’s unfortunate that he underwent much vitriol from various people with his first single, but he still had the talent to rap nonetheless.

Stephen Jackson

Under the alias “Stak5”, Stephen Jackson has ventured into the music scene by releasing multiple singles such as “Shot Caller TRILLmix” which featured French Montana. He also released a mixtape entitled Jack of All Trades, which also featured NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Jackson is currently playing for the Killer 3’s in the BIG3 league.

Lou Williams

Lou Williams has not only shown that he can ball with best of them, he could also rap with some of the best in the business as well. The 2018 NBA Sixth Man of the Year was featured in Meek Mill’s “I Want it All” single and has also recorded multiple tracks. In his tenure with the Toronto Raptors, Williams was the subject of Drake’s single “6 Man”, helping him earn his first Sixth Man of the Year plum back in 2015.

Kobe Bryant

During his illustrious career in the NBA, Kobe Bryant also had a brief rapping career in his first few years in the league. He has helped released and produced multiple tracks that had him featured along with famous artists such as the Destiny’s Child, 50 Cent, Nas, and supermodel Tyra Banks. But perhaps his best set of bars were in a single teaming up with Brian McKnight entitled “Hold Me”.

Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has already shown glimpses of his musical abilities back in his college days. The 2018 Most Improved Player of the Year has been known to balance his hoop duties and doing his music. So far, he has been successful in doing so as he has wowed his fans starting from his debut single “Song For You”. Eventually, he followed it up with a track entitled “Unfollow” featuring record producer and songwriter Eric Bellinger.

