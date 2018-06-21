FOX Sports PH’s 2018 NBA Lottery Mock Draft (Part 2)

Every draft participant has their own unique dynamic that they bring to the table, and each team will do their best to evaluate which players will best help them moving forward. Let us try to predict which players will be selected by the teams in the lottery.

For this piece, I will try to evaluate which players will get picked at the latter half (8-14) of the lottery of the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21 (June 22 in Manila).

8. Cleveland Cavaliers – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Unlike other teams in the lottery, the biggest question the Cleveland Cavaliers face regarding their future does not lie in the draft. Their entire off-season plan will revolve around whether or not LeBron James stays with the team.

Nonetheless, whether LeBron stays or not, it was apparent in the playoffs that the Cavs badly needed a guard who can create offense for himself and others, while also playing steady defense (and its not going to come Jordan Clarkson). Gilgeous-Alexander is not an explosive athlete, but he is a smart playmaker, a capable scorer, and has high upside as a defender. He may not become a star, but he can definitely become a high-level starter for many years in the league.

9. New York Knicks – Colin Sexton

The New York Knicks seem to be in a never-ending quest for a franchise point guard, and even if they already drafted Frank Ntilikina last year, adding Sexton to their roster of point guard experiments (along with Emmanuel Mudiay and Trey Burke) shouldn’t hurt the team. Sexton is a competitor who takes pride in his defense and can also create shots on offense. Pairing him with Ntilikina in the backcourt will be a nightmare for opposing guards.

Sexton had a tendency to take some bad shots in his lone season in Alabama, but that was because he was asked to do everything for the team. Having Kristaps Porzingis and other NBA-caliber teammates should help lessen those tendencies.

10. Philadelphia 76ers – Mikal Bridges

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in tow, the Sixers don’t need another ball-dominant prospect to add to their team. Enter Mikal Bridges, whom you can describe as a superstar-role player for the Villanova Wildcats. In his third year with the school, Bridges emerged as arguably the Wildcats’ best player (even if his teammate, Jalen Brunson, won National Player of the Year) on their way to the national title. He can shoot, he can defend multiple positions, and he doesn’t demand too much on offense. He is an ideal fit alongside Philly’s two young stars and could potentially play significant minutes right away should J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli leave in free agency.

11. Charlotte Hornets – Michael Porter, Jr.

Michael Porter, Jr. is perhaps the most difficult prospect to evaluate in the draft. He is projected by some to go as high as the 2nd overall pick, while others have him as a borderline lottery pick. Porter was one of the top high school prospects in his class, but a back injury that forced him to miss most of his only collegiate season—along with the inconsistent play he showed in his return—have led a lot of people to question how his game would translate at the next level and if he can have a healthy career.

Porter has a unique blend of size and skills that can make him a go-to option in the NBA. Aside from good health, Porter must refine his ball-handling, improve his shot selection, and be more consistent on defense to fully realize his potential. Playing with veterans such as Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist should help him in those departments. If everything aligns for him, Porter can very well end up as the best player from this draft.

12. Los Angeles Clippers – Lonnie Walker IV

With the first of back-to-back lottery picks, the Clippers should select Lonnie Walker IV. He is an explosive athlete with a deadly outside shot. He also has the physical tools (6’10 wingspan) to be a high-level defender in the NBA. Walker has as high an upside as anyone in the draft, but must work on his consistency and in-between game.

Since the Clippers have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams on board, Walker will most probably work primarily off the ball at first, but should learn the nuances of the game from the two wily veterans. Walker will be a demon in transition and should provide a jolt of excitement to Clippers fans who already miss their Lob City days.

13. Los Angeles Clippers – Robert Williams

With DeAndre Jordan’s future with the Clippers in doubt, the Clippers can get their center of the future from Texas A&M once again. Robert Williams plays a lot like his predecessor with the Aggies—he is a physical, athletic big man who can catch lobs, rebound at a high rate, and protect the rim at an elite level. However, unlike Jordan, Williams is a willing passer and can actually defend the switch on pick and rolls.

The biggest questions with Williams are his motor, free-throw shooting, and raw offensive skills (again, much like DeAndre Jordan). As long as they monitor Williams’ development closely, the Clippers will find themselves lucky to have selected Williams this late in the lottery.

14. Denver Nuggets – Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox showed consistent improvement throughout his one year stay with the Kentucky Wildcats. And as one of the youngest members of the draft, there is reason to believe that he still has a lot of potential left in him. He is a smooth athlete with a good shooting stroke and has the length and mobility to defend multiple positions.

The biggest knocks on Knox are his motor and lack of toughness, which was evidenced by his sub-par rebounding numbers despite his size (6’9, 213 lbs., 7’0 wingspan). These are issues that the Nuggets hope would be resolved as Knox matures. Having the opportunity to play alongside Paul Millsap, a player with similar size and skill-set, should help Knox in his development as well.

