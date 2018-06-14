SpidaInManila: Jazz rookie to visit Manila

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who is in the running for the NBA 2018 Rookie of The Year, is coming to the Philippines for the first time this June 17.

21-year-old Mitchell— also known by his fans as “Spida”— leads all rookies in scoring per game, with an average of 20.5 points per game. His quick Manila visit will give his Filipino fans a glimpse into his life and how he uses creativity in the challenges he faces as a rookie.

“From claiming the 2018 Slam Dunk Champ title to leading in the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year race, Donovan Mitchell has really inspired our basketball-crazy country and we can’t wait to welcome him to the Philippines,” said Jen Dacasin, Brand Communications and Sports Marketing Manager for adidas Philippines.