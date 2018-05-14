NBA |

LOOK: Fan reactions to Celtics-Cavaliers Game One

The Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers by taking Game One of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series, 108-83, Monday morning.

Shannon Sharpe co-host of the FOX Sports show Undisputed and a LeBron fan posted this GIF.

Skip Bayless, of course, went on to say his piece on LeBron.

As usual, fans of both teams went to Twitter to express their dismay/joy to what had happened.

RELATED STORY: Celtics snatch Game One against Cavaliers

Stats!

Also, for some ball is life:

Comments