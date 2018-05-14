LOOK: Fan reactions to Celtics-Cavaliers Game One

The Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers by taking Game One of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals series, 108-83, Monday morning.

Shannon Sharpe co-host of the FOX Sports show Undisputed and a LeBron fan posted this GIF.

Me after Cavs gm pic.twitter.com/hWiTJ2DxLu — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 14, 2018

Skip Bayless, of course, went on to say his piece on LeBron.

This game has turned into an embarrassment for LeBron James. I'm will go into detail live on Facebook when this game mercifully ends. See you then. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2018

As usual, fans of both teams went to Twitter to express their dismay/joy to what had happened.

Cavs fans: “we gonna sweep you. Cs suck” Also Cavs fans: “you won one game. Chill” Lol k — Sam 💚 (@MsSamanthaMay) May 13, 2018

Cavs Win = LeBron The GOAT, Better Than Jordan, Doing It All By Himself. Cavs Lose = LeBron Need Some Help, He Can’t Do It By Himself pic.twitter.com/jBuufI2MhE — The Old Wags (@Huey_G_Newton) May 13, 2018

*Cavs sweep raptors* Cavs fans : “Cavs in 4, Celtics suck” *Lose 83-108* Cavs fans : “Lebron has no help” Lebron : 15/7/9 with 7 turnovers on 5/16 shooting Cavs -32 when he was on the court pic.twitter.com/Bu7mDAXdms — Drew (@TBEScuffable) May 13, 2018

Relax. Cavs in 6. — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) May 13, 2018

Cavs vs. Celtics Game 1 reaction video (bleach drunk) pic.twitter.com/4srIJXWoQU — 🏀🌴Joey Kinsley🌴🏀 (@SirYacht) May 13, 2018

Stats!

Should the Cavs retire the gray suits? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wjaQA075Xg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 14, 2018

Jayson Tatum & LeBron Through The Years! Age 9/10: Tatum meets LeBron

Age 14: Tatum asked LeBron to follow him on Twitter

Age 16: Tatum shines at LeBron's Skills Academy

Age 19: Tatum's NBA debut is against LeBron's Cavs

Age 20: Tatum outscores LeBron 16 to 15 in GM1 of the ECF pic.twitter.com/yDhWXQjWqj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2018

May 21, 1992. Game 2, ECF. The Cavs slap the Bulls 107-81. Michael Jordan's line. 20 PTS 7/22 FG 6/7 FT 11 REB 3 AST 3 STL It's ok, Bron fans, even the greatest of all time had bad nights. — Adam Spector – the Fist of Khonshu. (@Howsito) May 13, 2018

Also, for some ball is life: