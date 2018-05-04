Playoffs: 76ers blow big lead against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 22-point lead, as the Boston Celtics roared back to snatch a 108-103 win and make it 2-0 in the series.

The situation appeared irreversible for the Celtics heading towards the half-time break, as they trailed 48-26. But a blitz before the buzzer saw them cut that deficit to five by the interval, as the 76ers fell apart.

The Celtics kept the pressure on in the third quarter and managed to hold on for the win, despite the 76ers regaining their composure late on.

Jayson Tatum finished with 21 points and was one of six Celtics players who registered double figures.

LeBron James smashed 43 points and 14 assists, as the Cleveland Cavaliers overpowered the Toronto Raptors 128-110 and took a 2-0 lead in the second round series.

It was an eighth successive post-season victory over the Raptors for the Cavaliers, who will now hope to seal a third straight playoff series win over Toronto.

Kevin Love complemented James’ haul after adding 31 points and 11 rebounds.