Play-offs: Bucks force game seven with the Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks took their play-off series with the Boston Celtics into a deciding seventh game after a 97-86 triumph.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and finished with 14 rebounds, while Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each added 16 points, to force a winner-takes-all encounter in Boston this weekend.

It’s the first time that the Bucks have gone into a seventh game since losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2010 play-offs.

The Greek Freak leads all scorers with 31 points and forces a GAME SEVEN!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/iZ34qZdoK5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 27, 2018

Antetokounmpo shone when it mattered for the Bucks after 20 of his points came in the second half.

His basket with just over three minutes left on the clock handed the Bucks an 89-81 lead and the hosts pulled away from that point for the victory.