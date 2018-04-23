Roundtable: Picks for this year’s NBA awards winners (part 1)

We won’t know the winners of these year’s NBA individual awards until the Finals end, but we’ve probably seen enough from our candidates in the regular season to make our picks.

Our FOX Sports Digital Ambassadors sat down to lay out their thoughts on who’ll be the winner for the first three individual awards – even though they aren’t eligible to cast their ballots for the end-of-season awards.

1) Who’s your Sixth Man of the Year?

Imon Olgado: Lou Williams. Dude has been balling for the Clippers pre- and post- Griffin trade. He should not be snubbed from this award.

Jordan Samar: I got Lou Will as my sixth man of the year. He’s been playing superb and almost made the All-Star roster this season.

Lawrence Fernandez: Lou Williams. You can even make the case for him winning the Most Improved Player as well. However, there’s someone more deserving for that one. Meanwhile, it would be surprising if Williams doesn’t win Sixth Man given that he had career highs in points (22.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per contest) this season. Not only is he carrying the Clippers on offense but he is also orchestrating for his teammates as well.

Voltaire Lozada: The easy answer is Lou Williams, but does playing 32 minutes per game really count as bench minutes? Strictly as a sixth man off the bench, I think Fred Van Vleet of Toronto should be a strong candidate. His numbers won’t show it, but he’s been one of the most reliable players they have.

2) Who’s your Rookie of the Year?

Imon: Ben Simmons. No matter what other people (or what Donovan Mitchell’s hoodies) say, Simmons is a legitimate rookie.

Jordan: With the way he and his team are playing right now, I’d go for Ben Simmons as this year’s ROY. He has been transcendent for the Sixers by being their floor general.

Lawrence: I believe that there’s more to being a rookie than just playing in the court. With this principle, I go with Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz. While this is the first year that Ben Simmons played, he had a year to adjust to the hectic NBA life. He also had a year to learn the pace of the NBA game from the sidelines. Also, Simmons has Joel Embiid in his team.

As for Mitchell, no one saw this coming. He dominated right off the bat and rendered a good player in Rodney Hood dispensable. He is also clearly the man for a Utah team who had no Rudy Gobert for a long spell and underwent roster changes as by-product of the Cavaliers revamp.

Voltaire: Donovan Mitchell saved the Utah Jazz from falling into another disappointing season, but I think Ben Simmons should take the award for elevating the Philadelphia 76ers to unexpected heights this season.

3) Who’s your Most Improved Player?

Imon: Spencer Dinwiddie.

Jordan: Victor Oladipo gets the nod as the Most Improved Player as he has played lights out since his departure from the Thunder. All his numbers went up across the board, and he has adapted well as the Pacers’ de facto best player.

Lawrence: Victor Oladipo. He had a nice season with Oklahoma City last year. But when he transferred to the Pacers, his homecoming elevated him into a legitimate superstar. He started all 75 games he played in the regular season and posted career highs in points (23.1 per game), assists (5.2), rebounds (4.3), and steals (2.4) this year. It’s hard to deny that his exploits are the main reason why Indiana is in the playoffs and are thriving against Cleveland.

Voltaire: Victor Oladipo, hands down. He stepped out of the shadow of Russell Westbrook, got an All-Star nod for a team that traded away its All-Star, and is finally unlocking the potential he had when he was picked second overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. Any other candidate would be a far second.