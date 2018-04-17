Wade the catalyst as Heat beat 76ers

Dwayne Wade was the star of the show as the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 113-103 in the NBA play-offs on Monday, tying their first round series at 1-1.

The 76ers’ 17-game winning streak is now a thing of the past.

After winning the series opener, the Philadelphia outfit were unable to consolidate their lead.

The match started well enough for them though as they lead 29-22 at the conclusion of the first quarter. Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova were on the button… initially at least.

However, it was the second quarter that proved to be the most decisive in the match. Inspired by a determined-looking Wade, the Heat stormed back to register 34 points to the 76ers’ mere 13.

With a commanding 56-42 advantage at half-time, the heat closed out the encounter with professionalism and ruthlessness in the second period.

Wade finished with 28 points off the bench, shooting 11-of-17 from the field. He was well backed-up by Goran Dragic who scored 20 points.

For the 76ers, Ben Simmons’ 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists were in vain.

Game Three is on Friday.