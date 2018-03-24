NBA roundup: Cavaliers inflict another defeat on the Suns

It took LeBron James just three quarters to score 27 points, as he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers coast to a 120-95 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Love added another 20 points for the Cavaliers, as they inflicted a 10th successive defeat on the Suns.

Kyle Lowry’s 10th triple double for the Toronto Raptors saw them overcome the Brooklyn Nets 116-112.

Lowry had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, as the Raptors bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to the Cavaliers.

AND HE GETS THE BLOCK!!!! pic.twitter.com/jT1ViTO1uV — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 24, 2018

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 25 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 108-100 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 108-104 win over the New York Knicks after a haul of 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers are on the verge of sealing a play-off spot after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104.

Russell Westbrook scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, as the Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 105-99 win over the Miami Heat.

"First off, we got the win. That was the biggest part. They were trying to catch up with us late in the game, and I’m happy we got to close it out. I feel satisfied to get a nice victory and a pretty good game for myself.” – @ShabazzMuhammad pic.twitter.com/1GtpWvPt4w — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 24, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks recovered from a slow start to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-105, with Shabazz Muhammad helping himself to 21 points.

A career-high 45 points from LaMarcus Aldridge saw the San Antonio Spurs enjoy a 124-120 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz.

Marcus Morris scored 30 points for the depleted Boston Celtics, as they secured a 105-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

A knee injury forced Stephen Curry to leave the game in the third quarter, during the Golden State Warriors’ 106-94 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.