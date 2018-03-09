NBA roundup: Celtics clinch playoff spot

The Boston Celtics clinched a place in the post-season play-offs after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-109.

Kyrie Irving’s 23 point haul, and a further 20 points from Al Horford, saw the Celtics make it six wins out of their last seven games.

Nemanja Bjelica’s 30 points and 12 rebounds were in vain for the Timberwolves, who succumbed to a third defeat on the spin.

Russell Westbrook was a whisker away from his 19th triple double, but the Oklahoma City Thunder still came away with a dominant 115-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

When you’re just really happy for your teammate of 10 years. @nickcollison4 & @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/MEOlfzxHOg — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 9, 2018

Westbrook finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Thunder bounced back from a pair of back-to-back defeats.

A stellar fourth quarter from the Miami Heat saw them fight back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-99.

The Heat trailed by one point at the start of the final quarter, but roared over the finish line to make it six wins out of seven. Hassan Whiteside top-scored with 26 points.

The Brooklyn Nets ended a run of 10 successive away defeats, as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-111.

Shooters shoot. Tonight was @allencrabbe's second-highest-scoring game of the season as he poured on 29 points ? pic.twitter.com/RxPaO2IoFn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 9, 2018

Allen Crabbe (29 points) and Caris LeVert (22 points) were the key men for the Nets.

In arguably the pick of the day’s matches, the Golden State Warriors held on for a 110-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, despite losing Steph Curry during the game. The superstar left the court in pain with an ankle injury the Warriors will be hoping is nothing too serious.

Despite losing one of their best players, Golden State still had enough firepower to keep the Spurs at bay.

Kevin Durant was, unsurpisingly, the star of the show, contributing a mammoth 37 points, including 14 straight during a hot fourth quarter – but with the play-offs looming on the horizon, the Warriors fans will be waiting with bated breath to hear just how serious Curry’s injury really is.

Kevin Durant catches fire and scores 1⃣4⃣ straight points for the @warriors in the 4th! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/zmoJ1lpu7t — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2018

All of Thursday’s NBA scores

Charlotte Hornets 111-125 Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat 108-99 Philadelphia 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves 109-117 Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder 115-87 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 110-107 San Antonio Spurs