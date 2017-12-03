NBA roundup: Irving ensures Celtics hold off Suns

Kyrie Irving ensured the Boston Celtics avoided blowing a fourth quarter advantage, as they overcame the Phoenix Suns 116-11.

A big three-pointer and a driving basket in the final two minutes from Irving saw the Suns’ late rally came to naught.

Irving finished with 19 points for the NBA’s leading team, with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scoring 17.

Joel Embiid’s 25 points and 10 rebounds saw him get the better of opposite number Andre Drummond in the Philadelphia 76ers 108-103 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Exciting and fun game tonight… Great battle against the big fella #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/mffqKID9Mh — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 3, 2017

Robert Covington chipped in with 25 points, while Dario Saric’s three pointers with less than two minutes to go, handed the Sixers an unassailable eight-point advantage.

Coach Rick Carlisle oversaw the 700th win of his career, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-82.

Five Dallas players reached double figures, with JJ Barea leading the way with 22 points and 10 assists.

The Atlanta Hawks overcame several injuries to grab their third away win of the campaign after beating the Brooklyn Nets 114-102.

“We stayed aggressive defensively and came out with the win tonight.” – @fearthefro95#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/VmrqSJIQu2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 3, 2017

Dennis Schroder was among five Atlanta players to reach double figures after he scored 24 points.

LeBron James scored the Cleveland Cavaliers’ final 13 points to help them to an 11th consecutive win after overcoming the Memphis Grizzlies 116-111.

James finished with 34 points to his name, with his jump shot in the final five seconds sealing the victory.

After beginning the match with 14 unanswered points, the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 109-104.

The Greek Freak racked up 3 steals and is the MegaBucks Leader of the Night presented by @wilottery!! pic.twitter.com/Wv20WOb45A — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2017

It was a third consecutive win for the Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo finishing with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets scored the final 15 points of the match to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-100. Jamal Murray was the top scorer for the Nuggets with 28 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans shrugged off the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-116. DeMarcus Cousins lead the way with a 38-point haul.