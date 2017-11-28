NBA Wrap: Pistons send Celtics crashing

The Detroit Pistons handed the Celtics their first loss in Boston since the season opener when they won 118-108 on Monday night.

Pistons duo Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris starred scoring scored 26 and 31 points respectively in the victory. Celtics have won three of their last four games.

That'll do it! Detroit takes care of business in Boston. Here's your #Pistons Playback, crafted by Flagstar Bank! A post shared by Detroit Pistons (@detroitpistons) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

While for the Celtics, Marcus Smart scored 23 points and Kyrie Irving had 18 with nine assists.

Reggie Jackson scored 20 points with seven assists for the Pistons, who have won three of their last four.

Marcus Smart scored 23 points, making 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Kyrie Irving had 18 with nine assists for the Celtics. Boston has lost two of four since a 16-game winning streak.

The Indiana Pacers were 121-109 winners at home against the Orlando Magic with Victor Oladipo nailing 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic adding 22 to hand Orlando their ninth straight loss.

Final score: #PacersWin! A post shared by Indiana Pacers (@pacers) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

The Pacers’ fourth-quarter 36 point surge proved the difference.

The Portland Trail Blazers travelled to New York to beat the Knicks 103-91 with Damian Lillard scoring 32 points for a third straight victory on the road.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points but the Knicks were without starting center Enes Kanter who was injured.

In Philadelphia, the Cleveland Cavaliers saw off the 76ers 113-91 with LeBron James starring with 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for their eighth straight win.

Dwyane Wade added 15 points, and Jeff Green nailed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The San Antonio Spurs got past the Dallas Mavericks 115-108 as LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, also with Tony Parker returning for his first game of the season since tearing his right quadriceps tendon on May 3.

A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Parker scored six points and four assists.

For the Maverick,s Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews, each had 19 points.

In Houston, James Harden scored 37 points to help the Rockets to a 117-103 victory against the Brooklyn Nets in their fifth straight win.

Clint Capela added 20 points for Houston, and Chris Paul had a season-high 14 assists.

NBA Results:

Houston Rockets 117-103 Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs 115-108 Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers 91-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks 91-103 Portland Trail Blazers

Indiana Pacers 121-109 Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics 108-118 Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors 106-110 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 120-115 Los Angeles Lakers