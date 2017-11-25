NBA |

Star Wars’ BB-8 crashes Warriors training

Nerd alert! A likeable rolling droid from a galaxy far far away, BB-8, rolled into a Golden State Warriors training session and caused a stir.

Arguably the best outcome of the event was BB-8’s interaction with Jordan Bell, who was understandably fascinated by the spinning, beeping robot…

However, superstar Stephen Curry was a little guarded about the droids presence, as was Andre Iguodala, who was caught saying he “would kick the (expletive) outta that thing.”

So perhaps not everyone is Star Wars fan…

