Star Wars’ BB-8 crashes Warriors training

Nerd alert! A likeable rolling droid from a galaxy far far away, BB-8, rolled into a Golden State Warriors training session and caused a stir.

Arguably the best outcome of the event was BB-8’s interaction with Jordan Bell, who was understandably fascinated by the spinning, beeping robot…

Here’s Jordan Bell doing stuff with BB-8, the little guy from the Star Wars movie. pic.twitter.com/sLOej2BNvc — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 24, 2017

However, superstar Stephen Curry was a little guarded about the droids presence, as was Andre Iguodala, who was caught saying he “would kick the (expletive) outta that thing.”

Steph’s response to BB-8. Said he got distracted from his shooting drills. pic.twitter.com/2lVK7Mx8Bl — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 24, 2017

BB-8 from Star Wars is making an appearance today at Warriors practice. He’s gonna shoot some promo with the team in anticipation of latest installment of the Star Wars series: The Last Jedi. pic.twitter.com/ALkPQd7sOR — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 24, 2017

So perhaps not everyone is Star Wars fan…