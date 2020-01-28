Fans create online petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo

On Sunday, Basketball legend and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant passed away after being involved in a helicopter accident near Calabasas in California, USA. Bryant’s untimely death has taken the world by storm, with millions of fans yet to recover from the shock.

Eight other people on board the helicopter, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed as a result of the accident.

The 41-year-old’s demise leaves a massive void in the lives of millions of fans, and rather unsurprisingly, the NBA will never be the same without him. Such was his influence over what is one of the world’s most popular sporting leagues.

That’s why basketball fans are petitioning to immortalise Kobe Bryant forever, by making him the new NBA logo.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA Logo,” the petition’s creator Nick M wrote on Change.org.

It looks like several other fans think the same, based on the number of responses that the petition has garnered so far. At the time of writing, over one million people had signed the petition – 1,112,093 to be exact.

If the plan actually works out, it would mean changing the NBA logo for the first time since it debuted over fifty years ago, in 1969.

With inputs from GiveMeSport.