Tennis fraternity mourns the demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, several tennis stars have also come together to mourn the loss of one of the biggest names in basketball. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by all as an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

It has only been a couple of days since World No.2 and reigning champion of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic revealed that Kobe Bryant has been one of his mentors and that he is very grateful to him.”

“Kobe has been one of my mentors,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

“I’ve had several phone conversations with him and also of course when we see each other live in the past couple of years. When I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all of these different things that were happening to me and dropping in the Rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people who was really there for me to give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to kind of believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back.”

“I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who doesn’t? He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all-time.”

