Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, several tennis stars have also come together to mourn the loss of one of the biggest names in basketball. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by all as an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020

Kobe – you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9HLczKKo8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 26, 2020

Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy. RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family 💔 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 26, 2020

Vive la vida al máximo.

Live life to the fullest. RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/29R7IjexUj — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gigi💔 This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/rnGI8o1p5L — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 26, 2020

This is such a tragedy. So devastating. This can’t be real life… RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fLYbAbXUYg — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 26, 2020

I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020

Praying for the Bryant family 💔 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 26, 2020

This is brutal man😢🙏🏼 https://t.co/nU7kyd5uGw — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 26, 2020

They shouldn’t be playing NBA games right now — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) January 26, 2020

My God. How Life unfolds… I just learned about @kobebryant death. This is such a tragedy. — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad to wake up to this news today. RIP Kobe Bryant. Too young. Deepest condolences to family and friends of the sporting legend. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 26, 2020

I’ve just learned that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

What a great tragedy! The death of the legend Kobe Bryant n daughter in a helicopter crash. Thoughts n prayers with his family n friends. He brought so much joy to so many in the world. A basketball genius n Oscar winner. RIP Kobe. — Vijay Amritraj (@Vijay_Amritraj) January 26, 2020

All of us at the Australian Open send our condolences to the family and friends of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and everyone touched by today’s tragedy. RIP. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020

It has only been a couple of days since World No.2 and reigning champion of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic revealed that Kobe Bryant has been one of his mentors and that he is very grateful to him.”

“Kobe has been one of my mentors,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

“I’ve had several phone conversations with him and also of course when we see each other live in the past couple of years. When I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all of these different things that were happening to me and dropping in the Rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people who was really there for me to give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to kind of believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back.”

“I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who doesn’t? He’s an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all-time.”

Quotes via ATPTour.com.