Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, several footballers and football clubs have come together to mourn the loss of one of the biggest names in basketball. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by all as an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

Neymar scores a goal and flashes up the No. 24 in respect for Kobe Bryantpic.twitter.com/DOQYAvXfLI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020

You’ve been an example for our generation R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/m8Keded2Zs — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) January 26, 2020

A true sporting icon. A legend among legends. An incredible legacy. Kobe Bryant transcended sports and will never be forgotten. RIP, Kobe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLfjJ1WHUE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2020

A legend, and a friend to us and our sport. Our hearts break today. Rest In Peace, Kobe and Gigi. pic.twitter.com/R5qkgERv9k — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) January 26, 2020

An inspiration to so many 👑💔 pic.twitter.com/iVysQnapLp — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 26, 2020

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020

LaLiga would like to express its condolences on the death of Kobe Bryant, a world-class basketball and sporting legend. We would also like to express our condolences to his family and friends for this tragic loss. — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.

Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020

Another sad and irreparable loss in the world of sport. Another unprecedented tragedy. At Chapecoense, we deeply regret the death of @NBA legend and @Lakers star Kobe Bryant. We sympathize with family, friends and fans and wish them much strength. Our prayers are with you. #kobe — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace KOBE BRYANT and all the victims who have passed away in that tragic accident and give all my condolences to family and friends😌🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5wecXPdmaS — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 26, 2020

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1IDAGRqafS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020

Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

"If you have to speak about some examples of professionalism and being a serial winner, Kobe is a great example in his sport. In the world of sport." – Jose Mourinho 🙏#RipKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/r0rDyKFKcq — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Times reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10:00 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 11:00 pm SGT/HKT) near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California. Weather observations from the crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain, thereby resulting in the accident.

The latest information from Los Angeles is that The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office is continuing their work on retrieving the bodies and identifying the victims. It has been understood that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also among those who died in the crash.