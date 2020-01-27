NBA |

World of Football pays respects to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, several footballers and football clubs have come together to mourn the loss of one of the biggest names in basketball. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by all as an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

Los Angeles Times reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10:00 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 11:00 pm SGT/HKT) near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California. Weather observations from the crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain, thereby resulting in the accident.

The latest information from Los Angeles is that The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office is continuing their work on retrieving the bodies and identifying the victims. It has been understood that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also among those who died in the crash.

