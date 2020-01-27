Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the world of basketball has come together to mourn the loss of one of their biggest ambassadors. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by all as an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

LeBron James emotional as he exits the Lakers team plane following news of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s death. 💔😢 More: https://t.co/vx4S8id04cpic.twitter.com/C2fdMoF4ef — Complex (@Complex) January 27, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Uhhhh. Noooo…life is too precious. RIP Kobe 🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) January 26, 2020

Somebody tell me it ain’t so!!!!! — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) January 26, 2020

We all mourn the death of @kobebryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace. 🙏 — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 this is so sad! RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5ykf0drVSG — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

At a loss for words, RIP to a legend. Can’t believe this. #Kobe — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔 Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

This is from last night from @KingJames about Kobe Bryant, just unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/xa1L61yIOY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2020

P.J. Tucker wearing Kobe’s today with a written message pic.twitter.com/TkXJE2rDUG — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

I’m shook….. idk what to think right now — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

I can’t even believe this is real… right now outside Staples. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) January 26, 2020

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

The Rockets and Nuggets held a moment of silence before tipoff to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/PAiFHze1LK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

Literally this morning you reached out to me ….😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

The Orlando Magic is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the L.A. Lakers and the other victims of today’s tragedy and their families.

We will observe a moment of silence before tonight’s game.#RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/VwMzx4AKy5 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 26, 2020

Watching the news reports & my heart is so torn like many of the fans that r devastated over the news of the tragedy involving @kobebryant HEARTBREAKING ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020

This one hurts 😪 RIP Kobe — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Times reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10:00 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 11:00 pm SGT/HKT) near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California. Weather observations from the crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain, thereby resulting in the accident.

The latest information from Los Angeles is that The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office is continuing their work on retrieving the bodies and identifying the victims. It has been understood that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also among those who died in the crash.