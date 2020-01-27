Fans mourn the passing away of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, fans from all walks of life have gathered on Twitter and other social media websites to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna following their shocking demise. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by fans as a true ambassador of basketball and an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

Long live rest in peace @kobebryant — Moises (@alvarezmoi_) January 27, 2020

We’ll always love black mamba (We’ll always love you Kobe) pic.twitter.com/Xj57Vozrlq — C Frost (@FreezyHndrxx) January 27, 2020

So many times, I wanted to see you fail. It was out of my love for MJ then LBJ. I thought I needed to hate you because I love them so much. I rooter harder for Shaq & wished the Lakers would fail. Toward your career's end, I finally saw what your fans see & loved it. RIP Kobe! 😢 https://t.co/rmuKvkcLam — ClarkKen+ (@KC512_601) January 27, 2020

I remember most of my childhood friends used the name "Kobe" along with their real names in their Friendster/Facebook accounts back then, displaying it like a trophy. Rest in Peace, Kobe and Gianna. https://t.co/MI69GNHNcW — Ansylle Mae (@ansylcrackers) January 27, 2020

@kobebryant # A legend gone too soon, a great player, athlete, competitor #RIPMamba — gaurav parmar (@gauravparmar32) January 27, 2020

@kobebryant you'll be missed 🙁 You taught us how to win in life. You gave us your all and your legacy will live on forever. My heart and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls. Rest in Love Kobe and Gigi. #KobeTheGOAT #MambaForever #MambaOut https://t.co/DBhfpX1MXQ — Lita (@Samoa7s) January 27, 2020

My very first time playing basketball I pretended to be you. I will keep shouting Kobe until I can no longer pick up a basketball. Mamba Mentality, forever ❤️ — brandon (@brandonmq37) January 27, 2020

I am truly saddened by the deaths of all who were onboard, and I honor Kobe Bryant for his positive impact in the NBA and in the lives of others. His foundation donated one million to help build the National Museum of African American History and Culture. He was a great man. 😢 — Joanne Cherefko (@cherefko) January 27, 2020

You never know when God is gonna call for you but you gotta believe he knows what he’s doing. My thoughts and prayers go out to @kobebryant’s family. — HunterBlanchard (@HBlanchard_) January 27, 2020

Still in disbelief. Kobe’s confidence, dedication and work ethic made him without a doubt one of the most influential role models of our era, and probably even of all time. REST EASY KOBE, GIGI AND EVERYONE ELSE THAT WAS ON BOARD! 🙏 — Chris (@C7Pitura) January 27, 2020

The whole world is shook by Kobe

RIP to a legend #MoreThanAnAthlete 🙏🏽🏆 — 💭 (@_xDylon) January 27, 2020

Can’t even put it into words man, another legend gone too soon. Such a tragedy, not only to the NBA community but to the world. Kobe Bryant will forever be bigger than basketball 8/24 should forever be celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day. #BiggerThanBasketball #MambaMentalityForever https://t.co/SHH5rYNsbb — Drew Carli (@dcarli24) January 27, 2020

Heart breaks for that little girl too. To think who she could have become. — Cry me a Liver (@crymealiver1) January 26, 2020

Absolutely tragic. Can you imagine, even begin to imagine how Vanessa must feel to lose her husband and her daughter and her girls to lose their father and sister. Hug your loved ones closer tonight, make amends with those you’ve disputes with. Life is short. — Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) January 26, 2020

January 26th, 2020. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant & daughter Gianna. "You can't have life without death. You can't have light without dark." (Kobe Bryant in a 2016 interview with The Ringer sports podcast.) #Kobe "Kobe" #KobeBryant #Vanessa #RIPKobeBryant https://t.co/xDECi9ArrS pic.twitter.com/TBqcdlvqCU — LLeigh_Laura 🌀 🌊 (@LeighNYC_Laura) January 26, 2020

I’ve watched this 100 times and cried 100 times. He was my hero growing up. A super hero to a 12 year old boy learning to play the game. I wish this wasn’t real. I’m sad for him and his daughter, and his family. 💜💛💜💛 You will live forever in my house! #ForeverKobe — TheTonyTerb (@TheTonyTerb) January 26, 2020

There’s only a few people in the world that can make a difference for the good. We lost one today. — Skyjack28 (@Skyjack28Jack) January 26, 2020

RIP to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Even though I didn’t follow basketball all too much, I knew Kobe was a true legend for what he did on and off the court. Sending love and prayers to their families during this tough time — Brandt Covey (@brandt_covey) January 27, 2020

All I can say is cherish your loved ones, cuz what’s here today isn’t promised tomorrow. Go after what you want, be positive, show compassion, love all those around you, and live life with no regrets. Rest easy Kobe 💜💛 — AyeLuis_🇭🇳 (@AyeLuis_) January 27, 2020

“For 20 seasons, Kobe Bryant showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary. He will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” he added further, before concluding:

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”