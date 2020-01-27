NBA |

Fans mourn the passing away of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, fans from all walks of life have gathered on Twitter and other social media websites to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna following their shocking demise. “Mamba”, as Bryant was fondly called, was remembered by fans as a true ambassador of basketball and an embodiment of all the right qualities which a proper athlete should possess.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe Bryant showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary. He will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” he added further, before concluding:

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

