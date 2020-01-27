Basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was 41 years of age.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Bryant was riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flight manifest listed nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and none of them survived the accident, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also confirmed dead.

Los Angeles Times reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10:00 am local time (8:30 pm IST, 11:00 pm SGT/HKT) near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California. Weather observations from the crash area indicated low clouds and restricted visibility, which may have obscured high terrain, thereby resulting in the accident.

Authorities received a 911 call at 9:47 am, and firefighters arrived to find that the crash had also ignited a brush fire spanning nearly a quarter of an acre in steep terrain, said L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Responders included 56 fire personnel – firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics, hand crews and the sheriff’s deputies.

The latest information from Los Angeles is that The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office is continuing their work on retrieving the bodies and identifying the victims. It has been understood that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was also among those who died in the crash.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe Bryant showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary. He will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” he added further, before concluding:

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”