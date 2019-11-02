LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic : James, Lakers win spectacular duel in Dallas

LeBron James and Luka Doncic make NBA history with dueling triple-doubles in the Lakers’ thrilling 119-110 overtime win over the Mavericks.

The reigning king and possible future king of the NBA put on a spectacular display of basketball Friday in Dallas, with LeBron James’ Lakers outlasting Luka Doncic’s Mavericks in overtime 119-110.

Records and clutch shots fell, including Danny Green’s 3-pointer at the buzzer off a pass from James to complete a 10-point comeback by Los Angeles and send the game into overtime.

But the night will be remembered for the matchup of James vs. Doncic and their historic triple-doubles.

James finished with 39 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists; Doncic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists. It was the first time in NBA history players on opposing teams posted triple-doubles of 30 points, 10 rebound and 15 assists.

And that wasn’t the only triple-double milestone the two set. At 20 and 34, Doncic and James became the youngest and oldest players to record a 30-10-15 game in NBA history.

ESPN Stats & Information research broke down the matchup further, highlighting what the two did when guarding each other: James was 5 for 7, including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers for 15 points; Doncic made his only shot, a 3-pointer, when James was his primary defender.

“I don’t really get into the one-on-one battle,” James said, per ESPN. “Obviously he’s a great young talent. I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That’s what I thrive on, that’s what I’ve always believed in and he just plays the game the right way.”

Doncic was thrilled to face James and receive high praise from him.

“That was just some crazy stuff for me,” Doncic said, per ESPN. “I’ve been following him. He was my idol from the beginning. I can play against him and play a game like that, and the words that he said after the game were something that were very special for me.

“They’re a championship team. We had a chance to win. We did some great things out there, and we should be proud of ourselves.”