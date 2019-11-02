Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors guard has surgery, out at least three months

The Warriors’ superstar will likely be out until at least February after undergoing surgery on his broken hand

Stephen Curry had surgery on his broken hand on Friday in Los Angeles, the Warriors announced.

He will be re-evaluated in three months.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

The two-time MVP got his wrist caught up under Suns’ big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall going up for a layup during the Warriors’ game on Wednesday.

Curry went straight to the locker room with a dejected look on his face. He had nine points, six assists and five rebounds for the Warriors when he left the game.

The 31-year-old has played in only four games this season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.